Grand opening of Yoga Retreat Center at New Vrindaban

Saturday was an exciting day at New Vrindaban as they opened the grounds for the season and held the grand opening of their Yoga Retreat Center.

To celebrate the ribbon cutting, they held festivities including free yoga lessons with famous yoga instructor Yogi Charu, yoga for kids, and a free vegetarian lunch.

Communications director Vrindavan Das says New Vrindaban is known for its peaceful beauty and is a perfect place to practice stress-relieving yoga.

"Yoga is known worldwide for promoting a health and stress-free lifestyle. It has numerous benefits. We wanted to be part of the community, so this is our offering to everyone," said Vrindavan Das.

He says they plan to offer more yoga events to the public in the near future.

To keep up with any scheduled events, you can visit their website NewVrindaban.com.