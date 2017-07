New details Saturday on a vehicle that hit a man stepping out of his car yesterday in Shadyside.

The Shadyside Police issued a "Be-on-the-Lookout" for this vehicle. The image was released earlier this afternoon.

At 11:30 yesterday morning, a report came in for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Central Avenue.

The identity of the man has not been released, but we know that the victim worked at Belmont County's Senior Services otherwise known as "Meals-on-Wheels."