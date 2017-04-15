Motorcycle Safety is Everyone's Responsibility

With warm weather back we're seeing more motorcyclist hit the roads, which also means drivers need to look out.

Officials at Valley Harley Davidson tell 7News safety on the roadways is everyone's responsibility, but riders do need to be a little more cautious while on their bikes.

Simple tips are to be aware of your surroundings, slow down, don't text and ride, and most importantly wear a helmet; not just for safety reasons, but also because it's the law.

"Most bike riders aren't out being in a hurry, they're just our for a leisurely ride. You always have people in cars, trucks and everything else running around trying to go 100 mile an hour; wait till the last second to get where they need to go," said Valley Harley Davidson Service Manager Dave Beaze. "Biggest thing is to slow down and be cautious."

If you have a bike and haven't taken it out in a while, Beazel suggest checking your battery to ensure its charge, check all your lights, and that your tires have good pressure and tread.