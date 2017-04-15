Motorcycle Accident in Glen Dale leaves man fighting for his life

Just into our newsroom, a motorcycle accident in Glen Dale leaves a 55 year old man battling for his life.

Glen Dale police on scene tell 7news the motorcyclist was riding down Little Grave Creek Road towards Route 2 before losing control, crossing lanes and crashing into the woods.

He was life-flighted from the scene with life-threatening injuries, as well as, a broken leg and head contusions. According to officials, he was leaving a party and they are suspecting alcohol may have been involved.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.