Police urge help in finding suspects in Ohio club shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital city say they need witnesses to come forward to help them identify suspects in an early morning club shooting that wounded nine people.



Columbus police say an argument erupted into gunfire shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the J&R Party Hall. Five females and four males were shot. Two people were initially hospitalized in critical condition, but police said Sunday afternoon that none of the wounded had life-threatening injuries.



Police say they have interviewed victims and other witnesses, but they haven't been helpful.



In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police said a dispute escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo nightclub. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning shooting in north Columbus has left nine people injured.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub on the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue. According to the Columbus Division of Police, seven people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition and two others were transported in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and have not said what led up to the shooting.