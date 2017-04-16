Rue21 at The Highlands closing its doors

Another retail company has announced a sweep of closing stores.
Rue21 announced Saturday on Facebook it will be shutting down hundreds of stores across the nation, including at The Highlands.
The Rue21 at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville was not on the list of closings and will remain open.
This news comes as several retail giants have announced closings throughout the country.
Many say the shift to online shopping is to blame.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.