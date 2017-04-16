Tax professionals work hard as deadline approaches

Nothing will stop the tax professionals at H&R Block from their work during the home stretch of tax season--not even a holiday weekend.

They were hard at work on Easter Sunday, helping customers prepare their 2016 returns before the deadline approaches.

Everything must be postmarked by April 18th.

"If not, then they will have late filing penalties that can be assessed on them, and if they don't pay 90% of their balance due with their extension, if that's what they filed, then they can also assess more penalties and interest by not paying most of their balance due," said H&R Block Senior Tax Specialist Megan Brogan.

Tax Day is actually April 15th, but this year, that date fell on a Saturday.

Because Sunday and Monday were considered federal holidays, the tax deadline was pushed to the 18th.

That is why this Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the H&R Block office will be busy helping people complete those last minute returns.

Senior Tax Specialist Megan Brogan says it is worth your time to work with a professional, one-on-one, face-to-face.

"When we sit down with you, we ask some really quirky, crazy questions about your life and what's going on in your life. Some may seem too personal, but that's so that we can know to get the best advantage for you to get your bigger refund," said Brogan.

Brogan says things like healthcare and higher education credits can make filing tricky if you do not have help.

If you have procrastinated, do not worry. There are still two more days to stop in and file your return.