Local Christians celebrate Easter

Christians all over the world are celebrating Easter today and their belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Experience Church held 3 services this morning and had more than 18-hundred people come through the doors. Pastors Tim and Linda Seidler say their church is the perfect place for imperfect people and they strive to introduce the Ohio Valley to God's love.

They say that Easter is special in that it represents rebirth and hope.

"It really brings meaning and hope and purpose to our life, and it really tells the world that it doesn't have to be the way that it's always been and we can live our life with hope and assurance to know that this isn't all there is, that there's more," said Pastor Tim Seidler.

Easter also marks the end of Lent.

For more information on exciting things happening at The Experience Church, visit their website theexperience.church.