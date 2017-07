In Belmont County, the St. Clairsville High School cheerleading squad is planning a small cheer clinic to help benefit a family in need.

Pre-school through 6th grade students can participate on Tuesday from noon to 2:30 at the high school cafetorium.

The clinic will give young girls a chance to spend time with and learn from the high school cheerleaders; all money raised will benefit the family of Dominic Alexander.