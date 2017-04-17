Two arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Wheeling

Two men were arrested in downtown Wheeling after police discovered methamphetamines.

Police reported that Larry Legg, 50, and Justin Bowen, 34, were traveling southbound around 11th and Market Street with a 2-year-old in the car with them on Sunday afternoon.

Officers discovered a white bag of something in the car during the investigation, and determined that it was 6-grams of meth.

Drug paraphernalia such as syringes, a scale, and marijuana were also discovered.

The child was taken by CPS, and both men were taken to Northern Regional Jail where they were arraigned.

Legg was charged with two felony accounts, including possession with intent to deliver and child neglect. His bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety, and cannot have contact with the child.

Bowen was charged with possession with intent to deliver and his bond is set at $25,000 cash.

Both men are from Charleston.