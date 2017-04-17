I70 Construction Work to Resume

Work is resuming this week on the $13 million project that began last year to upgrade 4 and a half miles of Interstate 70 in Belmont County from a mile west of Mall Road to nearly four miles east of Mall Road.

Construction included pavement repairs, resurfacing, median barrier replacement, new guardrail, new lighting, and bridge work.

Bridge repairs over Mall Road are set to begin this Thursday. Eastbound will have two, 10-foot lanes, and westbound will have two, 12-foot lanes. In preparation, pavement widening work will take place in both directions at the Mall Road ramps tomorrow night and Wednesday night.

The completion date for the project is Oct. 15, 2017.