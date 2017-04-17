Doctors at Wheeling Hospital Working To Reduce Risk of Strokes

Doctors at Wheeling Hospital say strokes are becoming more common in the Ohio Valley. Now, the hospital is one of the first in the region to perform a procedure that lowers the risk of stroke.

Interventional cardiologists are now using the Amplatzer PFO Occluder, the only FDA-approved device designed to close PFOs. Patients with PFO, or patent foramen ovale, have a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart.

"As our population ages we have seen more strokes in this area. One of the firsts of Wheeling Hospital is to become a comprehensive stroke program. Where we're able to deal with these patients who have had these strokes from the time it happens, or occurs, however, the best way to treat a stroke is to prevent a stroke," said Dr. Triston Smith, Interventional Cardiologist, Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Smith says about 1 in 4 people have PFO's. The procedure is a healthier alternative to using a blood thinner.