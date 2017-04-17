Local Sergeant Wins Officer of the Year

The Northern Panhandle has something to brag about.

West Virginia's Officer of the Year goes to Sergeant Robert "Bob" Connors from Hancock County.

Sgt. Conners has been in law enforcement for decades. He has served in Hancock County for nearly 20 years and served another 20 in the Army Reserves.

To recognize his hard work, he was submitted for Officer of the Year for the state of West Virginia, and he won.

To honor this achievement, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 64-50 held an award ceremony at the Hancock County Courthouse.

David Ash, Commander of West Virginia's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6450, said he couldn't be any happier for Conners' success.

"I thought it was awesome cause I'm also retired SFC from the military, so we have a lot in common. Congratulations. I think he's an awesome guy and this department, there are awesome people here," Ash said.

Conners was selected out of five districts within the state.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said he isn't surprised Conners won though because of the type of man that he is.

"I knew they made the right choice. He's never failed to step up to the plate whenever I ask him to do anything and he gets asked, sometimes in the middle of the night, sometimes for long details. He never fails to jump forward and do his part," Fletcher said

Sgt. Conner's wife and son were both at the ceremony today. They were all smiles as Conners received his award and said they couldn't be any prouder of him.