People Furious about Facebook Murderer

The man who shot an elderly stranger and posted the video of the killing on Facebook has aroused anger and disgust everywhere.

One psychologist in Wheeling said to call that man a sociopath "would be an understatement."

The murder on Facebook has left people shocked, revolted and most of all, hoping that Steve Stephens gets caught.

"The fact that he posted it sends two messages," said Dr. John McFadden, psychologist at Wheeling Hospital. "I mean in one way he wants to be thought of in a notorious way, in a powerful way. But there may also be, in a strange way, a desire to be caught."

"I don't know what's going on, but if he's in the middle of a city shooting people, they should be able to find him," said Steven King of Harrisville.

"I definitely hope they catch him and I think they will, unless he kills himself first," said Janan Rowley of Chillicothe, Missouri. "But they'll catch him. I'm sure they will."

"I'm a nurse, so it probably wouldn't be a real good thing for me to spit my feelings about this out of my mouth right now," said Sharon Whiting of Flushing. "But I think it was awful. Terrible."

"Well I think that's insane, first of all, that he would take his anger out on an elderly guy or on anybody, or that he would be that violent and post it on social media," said Jimmy Crawford of Bellaire.

"My daughter contacted me last night," said Kim Beckett of Bellaire. "She said she'd seen it on Facebook live and she said she wished she'd never seen it. She said it just made her sick to her stomach. I don't think things like that should be on social media."

"Well definitely I hope they find him," said Sally Helmbright of Harrisville. "And I hope they throw the book at him, because he was obviously very proud of what he did."

"It just amazes me that with cell phone technology and with the video the guy posted, that he still hasn't been tracked down," noted David Milliken of Barnesville.

Many people commented on the merits of social media, saying it can be a blessing or a curse.

And others said they found it hard to believe that the shooter was a social worker at a behavioral health center that treated children, teens and families.