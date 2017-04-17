Tourism Director Stepping Down

The director of the Belmont County Tourism Bureau and the creator of the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is stepping down.

Doc Householder is retiring after 28 years of service.

Householder has promoted Belmont County's highlights at travel shows for decades and led generations of families on his Rubberneck Tours. He has also given out hundreds of grants to tourist attractions.

Interim Tourism Director Barb Balint said Householder is just a kind soul. "He loves tourism. He loves people in general and people love him in return. He has a passion for this community that is really hard to explain. I can't even begin to list the things Doc has done for this county and his communities," stated Balint.

Householder is 88 years old. His entire career as tourism director took place after age 60.

He said his message would be that there is no retirement age -- you just do what you love.