Family of Melinda Sue Rice Seeks Answers

The family of Melinda Sue Rice is still searching for answers, even after saying their final goodbyes.

"I think she was murdered. We definitely want justice, we want to know what happened to her," said brother Damon Rice.

Rice's body was found just a little over a week ago after she was reported missing in Wetzel County at the end of March.

The brother of Melinda Sue Rice is speaking out and he has a message for the people he think killed her. "I definitely think there was foul play and somebody put her body where it was," stated Rice.

The official cause of death still remains undetermined as police continue their investigation, but the people who knew her best say something isn't right and they don't think Mindy died of natural causes.

Rice said, "The story they're saying is that she walked up the road and then they went to go look for her and never seen her, but I know if someone is with me, I'm not just going to leave them walking around in the woods. I'm going to find them or I'm going to help the family find them,"

The family just experienced their first holiday without Mindy, and to top it all off they just laid her to rest on Saturday.

"I hope they go to prison for the rest of their lives and I will see to it that it happens," said Rice.

Mindy leaves behind four sons and a grandchild. Mindy's brother says he won't stop until the people they believe are responsible are behind bars.

Rice said, "Now they have to go the rest of their lives without their mother and she has one grandkid that he'll never know who she was."

Mindy's family says they really don't have much closure in this case because they were never able to see her body, before she was laid to rest.

If you have any information on the circumstances regarding Melina Sue Rice's death, you can call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tipline at (800) 223-0312. All calls are confidential.