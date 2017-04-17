Bellaire City Schools Out of Fiscal Emergency

The Ohio Department of Education and Office of the Auditor gave the financial keys of the district, back to local control.

State oversight of the district's administration and finances began back in April 2009 when the Ohio Department of Education declared the district first in "fiscal caution." By the end of that year, the state auditor's office placed the district into "fiscal emergency."

Bellaire's superintendent still hopes voters will pass a levy on May 2, but appreciates the decision by the state.

"It's, it's incredible for our district going forward. It means that our Board of Education has total control of the district again," said Superintendent Darren Jenkins.

Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost said, ''Their books balance. That doesn't mean that the cuts in programming are coming back. That's going to be up to the voters, whether they want those programs in their schools. But, we at least are not looking over their shoulder."

Yost went on to say his office will perform an analysis of five local school districts, including Bellaire, to see if consolidation of transportation support facilities would reduce costs.

The results of that study could come by the end of this year.