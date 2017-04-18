UPDATE: Officer, Two Others Involved in Vehicle Crash

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.:

Brooke County officials have reported that Sergeant Ferguson is in fair condition after a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 27.

No bones were broken, but he may have a concussion.

According to Sheriff Larry Palmer, he should be released today.

No details yet on the condition of the two females involved.

-------------

Officials responded to a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning that involved an off-duty sergeant.

According to Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer, two women were turning left out of a private drive on Route 27 near Washington Pike.

Witnesses say that Sergeant Ferguson was in the oncoming lane and reportedly could not stop before colliding with the other vehicle.

Officers reported that Sergeant Ferguson was in and out of consciousness at the scene, and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

He is considered to be in serious condition, and his family and fellow officers are currently on the way to the hospital.

The two women were conscious at the scene, and are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Wellsburg PD and the West Virginia State Police were on the scene as well.

Stay with 7News as more details become available.