'Facebook Killer' Steve Stephens Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The suspect in a murder that was posted to Facebook committed suicide following a brief pursuit on Tuesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Steve Stephens car was reportedly seen at McDonald's in Erie, Pennsylvania, the same city where his cell phone was pinged.

According to the Associated Press, an alert employee at McDonald's led Pennsylvania police to the suspect. Henry Sayers, the Erie restaurant's manager, tells reporters that Steve Stephens pulled up to the drive-thru Tuesday morning and ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and french fries.

Restaurant owner Thomas DuCharme Jr. tells the Erie Times-News that workers tried to "buy some time for the cops" and told Stephens his order of fries was delayed. DuCharme says Stephens replied he had no time to wait and drove away.

Following a short pursuit, Stephens reportedly shot himself as officers approached him.

On Sunday, Stephens posted a video on Facebook that showed him fatally shoot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

Authorities in multiple states had been searching for him since then. They received nearly 400 tips.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams officially stated the search for Stephens ended on Tuesday afternoon.

Regarding the search, Williams said Theres a lot of things about this that we don't know and there are a lot of places to hide in east Erie.

People in the area may have seen him and not put two and two together in the past couple days, Williams stated.

Federal partners were involved in the hunt for Stephens, and were stationed in Erie.

It is not clear if Stephens was being helped by anyone.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

