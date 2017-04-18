City Council to Hold Meeting to Discuss American Legion Post 89, Parking Fees

Wheeling City Council will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the fate of the American Legion Post 89 bar, and to discuss raising parking fines in downtown Wheeling.

Council voted unanimously a few months ago to declare the Legion a nuisance bar.

A shots fired incident on New Year's Eve prompted city officials to call attention to a number of reported crimes in the area around the bar.

City Manager Bob Herron said there were 41 calls for service involving violent crimes at the Legion.

The manager of Post 89 says that it is not his responsibility if things happen outside of the bar.

There will be a public hearing on raising parking fines in downtown Wheeling as well.

The proposed ordinance would be in an effort to promote accessible street parking and push drivers towards off-street garages.

The fee increase was recommended after many business owners claimed the current $3 tickets were not enough to deter drivers from obstructing meter spaces.

Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

7News will have more coverage of this.