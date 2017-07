The Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off their Seat Belt Campaign Tuesday morning.

OSHP will be visiting seven public high schools over the next couple of weeks, rewarding student drivers and student driver passengers who are observed wearing a seat belt.

If they are wearing their belts, they will be presented with a "Be Our Guest" card courtesy of McDonalds, which is good for any sandwich.

Students found not wearing their seat belt will be encouraged to start wearing them.