Ohio County BOE Approves Excess Levy

The Ohio County Board of Education held its annual Levy Order meeting Tuesday morning.

By a vote of 4 to 0, the Board set the excess levy rate at 95.5-percent.

That rate will generate approximately $17 million annually for the school system to support building maintenance, school system technology, and employee salaries.

It will also benefit the Ohio County Public Library.

With possible cuts coming from the state, Dr. Kim Miller said that the school system does not want to make cuts, but may have to look at some items to scale back.

"We're looking at programs that we may not necessarily need to continue. We're looking at attrition, positions that we might not need to refill, but we want to keep everything quality programming in place for our students," Dr. Miller said.

The rate approved by the Board will begin July 1st.