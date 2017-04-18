Council Votes to Keep American Legion Post 89 Open

UPDATE

A bar that some have said is a nuisance and has been blamed for a number of violent crimes in East Wheeling has been granted the ability to keep their doors open.

Tuesday night during the Wheeling City Council meeting, American Legion Post 89 was a major topic and whether they could be shut down or not.

Three people signed up to speak about the bar and all three showed their support. Even Council members spoke out in favor of the bar and it's historic value.

After a vote, the bar will stay open, but city officials say this is their last chance to prove they can keep the peace.

"It's my hope that what we passed tonight and what they agreed to works for them and for the city. If they fail to abide by it though; ultimately they would be shut down," said Mayor Glenn Elliott.

"It means a lot for the fallen comrades of mine who's gone and for the decision to com down that preserves their memories. That's what I love about their decision tonight," stated James Martin, who is now the manager of the American Legion Post 89.

The new agreement went into affect immediately.

Under new leadership, city officials are optimistic Post 89 can be a good neighbor and the Post officials took the initiative to draft new stricter rules to keep trouble out and continue to honor our veterans.

American Legion Post 89 is the only remaining African-American post left in the state of West Virginia.

ORIGINAL STORY

Wheeling City Council has voted to give American Post 89 another shot to stay open.

Over the last few months, city officials were trying to decide whether or not to allow the bar to stay open following several incidents that occurred near the bar.

The bar is now under new management and several city residents spoke in support of keeping the bar open.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said he wants to see Post 89 succeed and recognizes their historic nature.

City Council passed the resolution to keep Post 89 open under a new agreement with current management.

