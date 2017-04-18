Police: Officer Lied about Shooting

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office says Officer Brian Eubanks of the Newcomerstown Police Department has admitted to lying about being shot last week.

On April 11, Officer Eubanks claimed he had been shot at by individuals in a black Geo Tracker which he reported he had pursued up Johnson Hill Road in Newcomerstown. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that evidence throughout the case contradicted his original claim.

Lt. Jeff Moore said witnesses told him that while a police cruiser did drive up the road, no other vehicle was seen. Investigators eliminated the possibility of the reported suspect taking a different route and then gathered other evidence that contradicted Officer Eubanks story.

Lt. Moore reviewed the Automatic License Plate reader on the back of Officer Eubanks cruiser then located and interviewed witnesses that had passed by the police cruiser just seconds after the stop was reported. Witnesses also said no other vehicles other than the police cruiser were seen at the River Street bridge.

After interviewing a number of witnesses and eliminating other suspects, Officer Eubanks was asked to come in for further clarification of his story.

During questioning, Officer Eubanks admitted to making up the story of being shot at during a traffic stop after a failed suicide attempt. The Sheriff's Office said questions still remain as to the exact details and that the story is not completely consistent with the injury.

Officer Eubanks has been released to his family so that he can receive medical care related to his state of mind.

A full report will be completed and forwarded to the Tuscarawas County Prosecutors Office for the filling of charges against Officer Eubanks.