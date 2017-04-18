Michael Hayden Slated for Speaker Series

It's that time of year again in Jefferson County. The Trinity Health System's Herald Star Speaker Series is just around the corner.

The Speaker Series has been an community event for years and has featured dozens of speakers sharing educational and controversial topics with the public.

This year's speaker will be no exception.

Retired Air Force General and CIA Veteran Michael Hayden will be in Steubenville on April 27th. Hayden has a 40-year career in the intelligence community and will talk about his experiences at the event.

Director of Community Relations for Trinity Health System Keith Murdock says that he's been to every single speaker and this year will be no exception.

Murdock believes that the speaker series is a great opportunity for the community.

"It's an opportunity for the public because it's an opportunity to come out and hear someone's views, especially about current events. And what I really appreciate about this program is that some people sponsor the event and then give the tickets to high school students, which I really feel is important," stated Murdock.

Murdock said Trinity has been a proud sponsor since the series started and is happy to kick off this year's series next week.