Human Trafficking Forum Held

A forum on human trafficking was held Tuesday night at West Virginia Northern Community College.

Experts say the rise in human trafficking is a result of the rise in substance abuse.

The Sexual Abuse Help Center hopes to keep the issue away from our area by teaching health care professionals and social workers how to better recognize the signs of human trafficking.

Their presentation at WVNCC filled the room as an agent from the Department of Homeland Security went through the steps needed to identify victims.

Executive Director Megan Palmer said, "People don't think it happens in the United States hardly at all. They think, 'Oh, it's happening in the Middle East, or something like that.' But in West Virginia, one of the big things is, for example, familial trafficking, so a mom selling her child for drugs, or something like that. And that's things that people don't think are human trafficking, but they are."

Organizers of the workshop hope to improve data collected on human trafficking in West Virginia.