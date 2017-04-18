Parking Fine Ordinance Passed in Wheeling

Wheeling City Council passed a parking fine ordinance Tuesday night.

Council members said they think drivers abuse the current metered parking situation because the current fine is so cheap. They hope the ordinance will promote better business in downtown and get more people into the parking lots and garages.

Some people spoke out against the increase. One woman was in favor of the increase, but she also said there are issues that need to be addressed with the other parking areas around town.

City officials said they will spend the next few months trying to inform the public about what those fines would be.

The new ordinance will take affect on July 1st.