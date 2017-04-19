Man, 77, dies after vehicle pins him against his own car

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A 77-year-old man has been killed in a Pittsburgh suburb when he was hit by one vehicle and pinned against his parked car.



Ross Township police are still investigating how the driver of the sport-utility vehicle veered toward William Hollis and pinned him against his car about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Hollis' vehicle was legally parked along the road and he was standing next to it when he was hit.



They say the woman driving the other vehicle was with her grandchildren, and didn't appear to be under the influence or speeding. They say she stopped and was very distraught.



Hollis was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

