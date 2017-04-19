Man Allegedly Beaten at Wheeling Island Bar

Wheeling Police responded to reports of a malicious wounding at a bar on Wheeling Island.
Witnesses said the fight allegedly began in the bathroom at the Third Alarm Bar.
The fight reportedly moved outside, and the male victim was found unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk outside shirtless and covered in blood.
The victim told police that he does not know the men who were jumping him.
The victim was taken to OVMC for treatment.
No names have been released at this time.
Stay with 7News for more information.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.