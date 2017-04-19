Man Allegedly Beaten at Wheeling Island Bar

Wheeling Police responded to reports of a malicious wounding at a bar on Wheeling Island.

Witnesses said the fight allegedly began in the bathroom at the Third Alarm Bar.

The fight reportedly moved outside, and the male victim was found unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk outside shirtless and covered in blood.

The victim told police that he does not know the men who were jumping him.

The victim was taken to OVMC for treatment.

No names have been released at this time.

