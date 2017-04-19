Brothers Arrested on Theft, Drug Related Charges

Two brothers were arrested on Tuesday evening after Shadyside Police discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in their home.

A credit card stolen from a Shadyside vehicle on March 12th led to a warrant execution last night at the residence of Dylan Ice, 3824 1/2 Highland Avenue.

Dylan's brother, Devon Ice, of Clarington, used the card at Lowe's in Wheeling.

Shadyside Officers searched for items purchased with the card, but instead found materials used for a drug trafficking operation.

The items included pre-packaged grams of marijuana, processing equipment, and operating cash.

Police reported that they also discovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia including glass pipes and rolling papers littering the home.

Shadyside Police jailed the brothers, charging Devon, 22, with Theft, Forgery, and Misuse of a Credit Card, and Dylan, 20, with Felony Drug Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ice's roommate, Joshua Mucheck, 24, was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.