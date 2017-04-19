Man Arrested for Meth, AK-47 Possession Appeared in Court

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.:

Peter Hankish II appeared in Ohio County Magistrate court before Patty Murphy on Friday.

Hankish wanted his bond reduced and asked for home confinement, but Magistrate Murphy denied both.

His bond will stay at $100,000.

-------------

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.:

Hankish's hearing before Magistrate Patricia Murphy is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

------

Peter Khalil Hankish II was arrested after authorities found 23-grams of meth, an AK-47, and three loaded magazines at his home in Elm Grove.

Four agencies converged on the Decatur Avenue home Tuesday evening.

Hankish has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.

Police report that Hankish is also a felon, and was in possession of a firearm.

Hankish reportedly served time in 2005 for a felony conviction.

Ohio County Magistrate Harry Radcliffe set his bond at $100,000.