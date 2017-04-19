Local High School Presents Mock Crash to Show Dangers of Drunk Driving

During this prom season, Bridgeport High School used a mock crash to show students the life-altering consequences of drinking and driving.

It was a tough lesson for Bridgeport High school students as they watched as their classmates were involved in a re-enactment of a deadly crash involving alcohol.

The re-enactment was treated like a real scene to show students step by step what would happen in a situation like this.

Law enforcement from across Belmont County responded, EMS, the coroner, Wilson funeral homes and even a medical helicopter responded.

Even Wilson Funeral Home is here to assist the coroner since this is a multiple fatality re-enactment @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/D5a33Pot7V — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) April 19, 2017

Injured students were transported, several were put in body bags, and one was arrested by State Highway Patrol after a sobriety test.

"It's just that people our age do this stuff all the time and it's crazy to think that it could happen to one of us. I hope they learn that it's really important that you can't drink and drive that it doesn't affect just you but it affects other people too," said student Sydney Kloss.

It wasn't meant to scare them, but to make them think--and to hope it never happens to them.

Bridgeport's prom is April 22nd, and police encourage all teens to have a safe and memorable prom season.