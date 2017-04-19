GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance hiring hundreds

GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance provides contracting and other services to coal operations throughout the country.

Recently, they have hired hundreds of people and are looking to hire even more.

Company officials say one of the best things about GMS is the opportunity for employee growth.

If you do not have any mining experience to begin with, GMS will train you and prepare you for the job.

Many employees are able to work their way up within the company, like Justin Barnhart who was named the Harvey Mine Site Coordinator in a matter of a few years.

"I think we need another 100 people to hire. We're looking for inexperienced guys, surface guys, experienced underground miners. GMS holds classes to train inexperienced miners, get them their underground certification, and put them to work, get them a job. Show up to work every day, be dedicated to the company and the opportunities are endless," said Barnhart.

If you're interested in taking miner classes or applying for a job with GMS, you can visit their website GMSMineRepair.com.