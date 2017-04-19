Local Family Aims to Raise Awareness on Suicide Prevention

A well-known Ohio Valley businessman lost his life to suicide six years ago.

Now his daughter wants to raise awareness that suicide is preventable if we learn to look for the signs, and if we realize it's the result of depression, not weakness.

Sandy Williams, now of Columbus, is organizing "Jerry's Walk" in St. Clairsville on April 30 to spread help and hope.

"My dad was my hero," said Sandy Williams, now a retired attorney. "I mean he had a great sense of humor. No matter where he went, people loved him. He just had a way of bringing people in."

Jerry Williams of St. Clairsville always had a smile.

He managed all the Kroger stores in the Ohio Valley for many years until he retired.

He was kind, witty and helpful.

But his daughter says people didn't realize he suffered from depression and anxiety.

"He fought a good battle," said Sandy. "He was doing his best to try medications. But it just wasn't working. He didn't like the way they made him feel."

Looking back, Sandy Williams says there were signs toward the end--isolation, lack of sleep, and mentions of suicide.

"There's an old wives tale that says if somebody's talking about suicide, they won't do it," she noted. "That is absolutely not true. If somebody's talking about suicide, do everything you can to help that person."

She says after her father died, there was an isolating kind of grief.

People don't talk about suicide.

"Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in this country," said Sandy. "More people die of suicide than by auto accidents. More people die of suicide than of homicide. But we're not talking about it. We're talking about those other things but we're not talking about this."

Now after the suicides of Aaron Hernandez and the so-called Facebook killer, people are talking about it.

"A lot of times in those high profile cases like Aaron Hernandez, people don't know what's behind the scenes," she said. "And Robin Williams was another excellent example."

Jerry's Walk, at St. Clairsville Memorial Park April 30, will not be about grieving.

"It's to say that we're going to remember who they were and we're going to celebrate them." said Sandy. "And then the other important part is obviously to bring awareness to the issue."

For more information, log on to jerryswalk.org.

There's a half-mile walk and a one-mile walk.

'It's not competitive," said Sandy. "It's contemplative."