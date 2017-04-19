Home Falling Apart on 15th Street

One home in East Wheeling is causing neighbors some serious issues.

The home on 15th street is slowly falling apart, and it's taking the neighbors house along with it. Regina Martin lives next door to the home and tells 7News she's had to repair walls, ceilings and even shutters inside her own home because the other building is collapsing.

Martin says she's spoken to the city and the home owner, but still isn't seeing the results needed.

"I want it torn down, I want it pretty out here," Martin said.

"So, when I have the kids down here it's something nice to look at in East Wheeling. I'm the only one down here on this block besides my neighbors."

Martin went on to say she's owned her home for 7 years, and this house has been crumbling for six of them.