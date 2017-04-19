Town Hall Meeting Takes Place In Barnesville

One Ohio Valley group teamed up with a local town to bring everyone together. Wednesday night, Ohio District 6 and people in Barnesville came together for a town hall.

There were about 30 attendees, but there was a special guest that declined to show up. Elected representative Bill Johnson was invited to come to the event and listen to what some of his constituents had to say about what's going on in Washington.

Different topics were discussed like the opioid crisis, clean water, healthcare, and job creation.One group called Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered or M.O.V.E. Attended the meeting and voiced their opinion about what's going on in the nation's capital.

Jennifer Prillo, the vice chair of Ohio's MOVE said, "It's time to really take stock of what the policies that are being shaped in Washington right now. What effects those are going to have on the Ohio Valley on this area in the future and what this area is going to look like in 10 or 20 years down the line."

The group will be meeting Thursday evening at the Wheeling Y-W-C-A to discuss the same issues but connected with West Virginia.