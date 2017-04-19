Miracle League Raising Money for All-Inclusive Playground

The Miracle League of the Ohio Valley needs your help to continue building opportunities for children.

The organization is working to build a playground that is all inclusive and can allow children with limited physical abilities to partake in the fun of going to the park. The Miracle League wants to build a playground right next to the Miracle League Field at the J.B. Chambers I-470 Sports Complex.

The playground would allow kids in wheelchairs to access the equipment alongside children without disabilities. One of the coolest features is this wheelchair swing, "How often do you see a child in a wheelchair on a playground smiling, laughing, like everyone else? You don't. You know the Ohio Valley helped us build our baseball field and I know that the Ohio Valley will help us build this very special playground," said President of the Ohio Valley Miracle League, Lorraine McCardle.

If you would like to help make this vision become a reality, you can make donations to the Miracle League by sending any amount to the YMCA at 55 Lounez Ave, Wheeling W.V. 26003.

They are hoping to raise $300,000, and any little bit will help to put smiles on the faces of children with disabilities.