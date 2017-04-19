OVAC Baseball Semi-Finals Set

OVAC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday, April 22, 2017



CLASS 5-A

#4 Warren Local at #1 Parkersburg South

#3 Morgantown at #2 Wheeling Park



CLASS 4-A

#4 Harrison Central at #1 Steubenville

#3 St. Clairsville at #2 Edison, 11 a.m.



CLASS 3-A

#4 Linsly at #1 Barnesville

#3 Fort Frye at #2 Tyler Consolidated



CLASS 2-A

#4 Shadyside at #1 Toronto

#3 River at #2 Wheeling Central



CLASS 1-A

#4 Trinity Christian at #1 Paden City

#3 Frontier at #2 Bishop Donahue