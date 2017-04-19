OVAC Baseball Semi-Finals Set - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

OVAC Baseball Semi-Finals Set

Posted:

OVAC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, April 22, 2017

CLASS 5-A
#4 Warren Local at #1 Parkersburg South
#3 Morgantown at #2 Wheeling Park

CLASS 4-A
#4 Harrison Central at #1 Steubenville
#3 St. Clairsville at #2 Edison, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3-A
#4 Linsly at #1 Barnesville
#3 Fort Frye at #2 Tyler Consolidated

CLASS 2-A
#4 Shadyside at #1 Toronto
#3 River at #2 Wheeling Central

CLASS 1-A
#4 Trinity Christian at #1 Paden City
#3 Frontier at #2 Bishop Donahue

