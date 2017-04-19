OVAC Baseball Semi-Finals Set

OVAC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, April 22, 2017
CLASS 5-A
#4 Warren Local at #1 Parkersburg South
#3 Morgantown at #2 Wheeling Park
CLASS 4-A
#4 Harrison Central at #1 Steubenville
#3 St. Clairsville at #2 Edison, 11 a.m.
CLASS 3-A
#4 Linsly at #1 Barnesville
#3 Fort Frye at #2 Tyler Consolidated
CLASS 2-A
#4 Shadyside at #1 Toronto
#3 River at #2 Wheeling Central
CLASS 1-A
#4 Trinity Christian at #1 Paden City
#3 Frontier at #2 Bishop Donahue
