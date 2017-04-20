Good Samaritan Alerted Neighbors of Fire

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.:

The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire at 91 National Road at approximately 4 a.m.

A good Samaritan that was driving in the area called 911 and alerted the next-door neighbors of the fire. No one was injured, and the surrounding properties did not sustain any major damage.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, the house was fully involved.

The house was vacant, and is reported to be a complete loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews are responding to a fire in the North Wheeling area.

This is happening at 91 National Road.

Right now fire crews are on scene along with the Sheriff's department and police.

We'll update this story as more information is released at the scene.