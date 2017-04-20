Plea Deals Accepted in Animal Abuse Case

Two women involved in an animal abuse case took plea deals in Monroe County on Wednesday.

According to Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney James Peters, Linda Snyder entered a plea for two counts of animal cruelty. On each of these counts, she was sentenced to 90-days in jail which will be served consecutively for 180-days. The sentence was suspended on the condition that Snyder complete two years of supervised probation supervised by both Monroe County Probation Department and the Monroe County Humane Officer.

Peters said that while Snyder is initially allowed to harbor five horses while on probation, it is subject to random inspections by the Monroe County Humane Officer so that they can ensure that the horses are being properly cared for.

Snyder reportedly agreed to voluntarily surrender 12 of the 13 horses. A voluntary surrender gives officials the opportunity to keep the animals placed with foster placements where they are currently located.

She cannot own or possess more than five horses, ponies, or donkeys for six months, and if no violations are found, Snyder will be permitted to have a horse and dogs returned to her.

Snyder was ordered to pay a total fine of $250. A restitution hearing will be held in approximately 45-days.

It is expected that Snyder pay the costs associated with the care provided for these horses since the time they were initially seized.

Sarah Mitchell was ordered to pay a fine of $250 with additional court costs.

Her 90-day jail time has been suspended.

Mitchell was also ordered not to own or possess any animals or operate any equine business for two years in Monroe County.

The seizure of animals took place in December, after humane officials received a tip about their condition.