New West Virginia law boosts penalties for fatal child abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Parents or guardians who cause the death of a child in West Virginia will face tougher penalties under a law signed by the governor.



Media outlets report Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 288, known as "Emmaleigh's Law," into law Wednesday. It sets a sentence of 15 years to life for fatal child abuse caused by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person allowed by the parent to commit the abuse.



The law is named after 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer, who died Oct. 5 while under the care of her mother's boyfriend, Benjamin Ryan Taylor. He's accused of sexually assaulting and killing the girl.



Sen. Mitch Carmichael says the baby's death prompted petitions to lawmakers to increase the penalties for similar crimes.



Taylor is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 8.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)