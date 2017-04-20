Undocumented Immigrant Arrested After Domestic Assault

A man illegally living in the U.S. for years is facing possible deportation after he was charged in Jefferson County.

Guillerno Hernandez was arrested on March 30th after police said they received a call about a domestic violence situation.

They found Hernandez holding down his girlfriend with one hand and holding a machete in the other in front of their seven children.

Police said he was then charged with assault, domestic violence, and possession of marijuana.

Hernandez plead guilty to these crimes, but is not done in court yet.

Federal agents will take Hernandez to federal court in Columbus.