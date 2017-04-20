Undocumented Immigrant Arrested After Domestic Assault - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Undocumented Immigrant Arrested After Domestic Assault

Posted: Updated:

A man illegally living in the U.S. for years is facing possible deportation after he was charged in Jefferson County.

Guillerno Hernandez was arrested on March 30th after police said they received a call about a domestic violence situation.

They found Hernandez holding down his girlfriend with one hand and holding a machete in the other in front of their seven children.

Police said he was then charged with assault, domestic violence, and possession of marijuana.

Hernandez plead guilty to these crimes, but is not done in court yet.

Federal agents will take Hernandez to federal court in Columbus.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.