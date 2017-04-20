Grand Vue Park Offers Activities for Warmer Weather

Officials with Grand Vue Park said the park has many things for residents to enjoy including two new playgrounds, new treetop villas, and the new aerial adventure course.

The park also boasts an aquatic center, zip lines, disc golf, and more.

Grand Vue Park Manager Craig White said that the park isn't the only fun thing for people to do this summer in Moundsville.

You can always check out the nearby Penitentiary, Palace of Gold, or the Glass Museum.

"We are just one, big, happy family around here for tourism and Grand Vue Park's just proud to be apart of that. With the aerial adventure park, just come out and do it, and if you don't want to do that, we have birding. You can sit down on a bench and watch the birds. So, we have a lot of fun," said White.

Officials said they've tried to enhance customer's experience at the park by adding six more miles of trails, hiring a talented staff, and by providing a little bit of something for everyone.