Residents Join Together for "Try This, Ohio Valley" Event

Eat healthier and exercise more.

We've all heard this before, but today, 100 local residents joined together for "Try This, Ohio Valley" to discuss ways people in the Ohio Valley can live healthier lifestyles.

Officials say the purpose of today's event was to come up with ideas to get people eating better and exercising more, but was also to find ways of making healthy lifestyles easier and more fun.

West Virginia's Promise AmeriCorps VISTA employee Sam Amberg Dougherty says she's tired of hearing "eat healthier" and "exercise more" too.

"You know you're supposed to eat healthier, but it's not always practical, it's not always what you want to eat," Amberg Dougherty said.

However, since a healthy lifestyle is important, Amberg Doughtery encourages people to have fun with it.

"I would encourage people to be creative, have fun, and talk to your community members. Like 'What recipes do you like to make?' I think that's really the important thing. Talk to everybody else about it. Don't just go home and try to figure it all out on your own," Amberg Dougherty said.

Some recommended ways to make healthy living cheaper include biking, hiking, and growing your own vegetables.

Today's event was held at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville and included 20 different organizations from around the Panhandle.