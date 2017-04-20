"The Voice" Finalist Joins Cast of "Letter to Me" at Capitol Theatre

The musical incorporating the music of country music superstar and Ohio Valley native Brad Paisley is getting a Nashville upgrade.

Mary Sarah, a top five finalist from season 10 of "The Voice" has joined the cast of "Letter to Me."

She'll be playing Cassie Jo Campbell, an established country music singer, in the September production debuting at the Capitol Theatre.

She's done duets with some of country's biggest names like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and more, but is very excited for "Letter to Me."

"I think it's going to be great. I think getting back on stage, especially in theatres, I love theatres, and getting to work with this cast and crew too; I've only heard absolutely amazing things about these people. So, I think we're just going to overall have a fantastic time together making this show amazing," Sarah said.

If you'd like to see "Letter to Me" at the Capitol Theatre, tickets start at $27.50 and are on sale online and at the Box Office.

WTRF 7news is a proud media sponsor for this production.