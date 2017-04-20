Ohio Valley Delivery Service Expands to St. Clairsville

One Ohio Valley delivery service will allow you to order from restaurants that typically don't offer delivery.

Eat-In-Now partnered with restaurants in the area to bring you your favorite foods right to your doorstep.

The company has expanded into St. Clairsville, with restaurants such as Fabio's Pizza, Honey Baked Ham, Papa D's Pizza, Undo's West, and Route 40 Sports Grill.

They are continuing to expand, and they believe that this is a great way to help not only the customer, but the businesses as well.

"They can just allow a third party, which is Eat-In-Now to handle all their delivery, handle all the drivers, handle all the management, which leaves them to run their business to the best of their ability while we make sure the customers have the ability to get their food delivered to their door," said Josh Broverman, the owner and founder of Eat-In-Now.

For a full list of restaurants that deliver with Eat-In-Now, you can go to their website EatInNow.com, or you can call their hotline at 304-280-7676.

You can also place your order online through their website or over the phone.