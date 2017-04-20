US Attorney General's War on Marijuana

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is looking to fight West Virginia and other states to crack down on marijuana use in our country.

With Governor Jim Justice signing Senate Bill 386 into law, legalizing the use of Medical Marijuana in the Mountain State it's added it to a list the Attorney General wants to go after.

West Virginia was the 29th state to legalize the use of marijuana, whether it be recreational or medical, but US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says cannabis has "been hyped, maybe too much." District 3 representative Shawn Fluharty, on the other hand, believes medical marijuana is needed.

"He'd be battling over half the country, I don't see that being feasible; and if it's coming from the Federal Government chances are it's not a good idea anyway," Fluharty told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

West Virginia surprised many after the House and Senate fought to pass legislation to make the use of cannabis for medical purposes legal in the Mountain State. Then, Governor Jim Justice signed it into law yesterday. But US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is looking to crack down on marijuana use because he believes no matter what the drug using them is bad.

According to Fluharty, the problem lies in the fact that the government views marijuana in the same light as heroin which is clearly missing the issue.

"This is the way to battle the drug overdoses in our state and the opiod epidemic. States that enact legislation, like we have, see a decrease in opiod overdoses by average of 25%," Fluharty said. "We're trying to finally battle it on this issue and this manner, and I think the federal government should respect that."

Sessions has made it clear on countless occasions though that he does not believe marijuana use will have a positive impact, "I reject the idea that America will be a better place if can just have more marijuana and you can go down to the corner store and get it."

Former West Virginia US Attorney William Ihlenfeld is more concerned with the fact that Sessions may be focusing on the wrong drug all together.

"We need to be focused on heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine," Ihlenfeld said. "We don't need to be wasting our precious federal resources investigating and prosecuting marijuana cases because that is not what is killing West Virginians, that's not what's killing Americans."

Ihlenfeld believes this "shift in focus" could make the drug problem even worse than it already is. If the government does decide to continue this attack on cannabis both Fluharty and Ihlenfeld believe it's going to be a hard fought battle between the states and federal governments.

In West Virginia, the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes still won't go into full affect until July 1st of 2019, but it is officially a law as of Wednesday.