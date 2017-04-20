Officials Fight for Miner's Healthcare

With April quickly wrapping up, former miners and their families are concerned their healthcare could be running out too.

Congressmen and women, as well as Senators, in the Ohio Valley are fighting for these people who "deserve peace of mind." 7News spoke with West Virginia Congressman David McKinley about getting these retired miners healthcare and he says the government has to stop with their false promises and raising peoples hopes by just getting a permanent solution.

Back in December the Senate passed a continuing resolution that included a four-month expansion to fund those healthcare benefits for retirees until the end of April.

Now, McKinley believes they will be able to get the Miners Protection Act expanded once again, but one part is going to be left out.

"What we have to do right now, is the pension issue is going to have to be separated; as much as I don't want to see that," McKinley told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It's the reality of the world, let's not raise false hopes. The pension issue is more complexed, it will be worked into some other legislation."

Congressman McKinley went on to say it will be resolved before retirees lose their health insurance. He also spoke with me about how he believes President Trump is doing a good job at this time, but he just wishes he'd stay off Twitter a little bit more.

McKinley also told me he will be in Washington visiting with Mr. Trump on Tuesday to discuss the healthcare bill, among other things.