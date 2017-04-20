Several Students Remain in Hospital After School Bus Crash

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.:

New details on a bus crash involving dozens of local students.

Officials confirm the driver of the bus was Donald Haggerty of Tiltonsville, Ohio. He is cited with driving too fast for the road conditions.

School officials say many of the students returned to school today, but some are still at home recovering and five are still in the hospital.

Buckeye Local Junior High School Principal Jason Kovalski said that students are rallying around each other for support.

"We're like a family at Buckeye Local. We always rally behind each other. When things like this happen, I think it brings us closer together," Kovalski said.

School officials said that they'll be meeting with Wheeling Hospital staff next week to make changes to their current emergency response program if necessary.

UPDATE 11:26 a.m.:

Five Buckeye Local students remain in the hospital after a bus crash on Route 88 Thursday.

One of the students is having surgery today to fix a cut in their side and a broken collar bone.

The accident occurred Thursday night around 6

The bus was traveling towards West Liberty University as student athletes were on their way to watch the Hilltopper football team prepare for their Black and Gold game.

Nearly 40 students from the Buckeye Local School District were on board the bus.

"Unfortunately we've had a lot of experience with accidents and injuries with our students, and you know, our students are great, they really come together and support each other. The staff has been amazing too. A lot of them showed up at the hospital last night, were texting and calling to see if there is anything they can do. You know, they just support one another so much," said Buckeye Local High School Principal Coy Sudvary.

Sudvary said that the students saw the rear tire of the bus go off of the road and hit the gravel.

He also confirms that the bus driver has been cited for speeding.

-------------------------------

UPDATE, 10:45 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, and the driver was cited.

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.

10 patients at OVMC being treated.

1 patient at EORH had to have surgery.

UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.

OVMC has admitted six patients with Level 1 and Level 2 trauma.

One person treated in the OR.



Four students have been admitted to Wheeling Hospital, one remains in the ICU, and three are in the pediatric unit.

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m.

According to Wheeling Hospital's Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gregg Warren:

16 patients treated in Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency/Trauma Center.

4 of those patients were Level II traumas.

1 patient admitted to the ICU.

2 patients admitted to the Pediatric Unit.

6 ER physicians treated patients, along with ER/Trauma nurses.

Two trauma surgeons were on standby.

Nurses from the Pediatric Unit came to the ER/Trauma Center to assist.

UPDATE, 7:42 p.m.

Nearly two dozen Buckeye Local students and football players have been sent to the hospital.

The team was on its way to West Liberty University for the Black and Gold game.

Police tell 7News the bus went off the road and hit a tree.

A number of school officials and board members were on scene when our crews arrived. They said although many of the students were transported to the hospital, their conditions are not serious.

Superintendent Scott Celestin says they have procedures in place for situations like these and their procedure went off without a hitch.

The West Virginia State Police quickly took command of the crash scene and they are continuing their investigations to find out if any charges will be filed in this accident. No other vehicles were involved just the school bus from Buckeye local.

In total, there were about 40 students on the school bus and nearly half of them were sent to local hospitals. Their conditions aren't known at this time, but the superintendent does say he believes they are not serious.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Buckeye Local School Bus heading to West Liberty has been involved in an accident.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the bus went off the road and hit a tree.

Sheriff Howard tells 7News three injuries are possible trauma, while five other injuries are minor.

The accident happened on Route 88 about a half mile to a mile from West Liberty.

The bus was carrying students in the 9th through the 12th grade.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 7News for updates.