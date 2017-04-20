Locals Chow Down at Taste of the Valley

In Belmont County, local restaurants and caterers came together to serve what the Ohio Valley has to offer. The Taste of the Valley was held Thursday evening at the James Carnes Center just outside of St. Clairsville.

There were 16 different vendors that offered samples ranging from classic barbeque to Chinese to Mexican food. Over 600 people stacked their plates high and enjoyed a lot of what they were given.

The event was hosted by the St. Clairsville Rotary club, and they thought afterwards, the event turned out great. Nathan Moier, a past president of St. Clairsville Rotary club said, "I think the reaction has been great. As I said, it just gets bigger and bigger every year, and we've done it for 17 years."

There was also a silent and Chinese auction. All proceeds from the event will be donated to various charities around Belmont County.